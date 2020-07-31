South Africa

#CrimeStats | Educational institutions becoming hotbeds for sexual violence

Fewer robberies and burglaries at residential premises are a silver lining

31 July 2020 - 11:29 By Jeff Wicks
The latest annual crime data shows that 380 cases of rape were reported at schools, universities, colleges or day care facilities.
The latest annual crime data shows that 380 cases of rape were reported at schools, universities, colleges or day care facilities.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele — in releasing national crime statistics on Friday — said schools, universities, colleges and day care facilities have become hotbeds of sexual violence, and the increase in the number of murders is cause for concern.

“We know that we are not where we need to be.”

Across the country, the number of murders rose, with 21,325 people killed during the period under review. That represents an increase of 1.4%, or 303 cases. This is the highest number of murders recorded in a decade, with an average of just more than 61 people killed every day.

Cele said that while there were categories which recorded significant increases, police were making headway in tackling other “stubborn” areas.

“The statistics for 2019/2020 reflect the slowing down of the increase in violent crimes,” he said.

He also lauded a decrease in property-related crimes, specifically a 6.7% decline in burglaries at residential premises.

Moreover, robberies at homes also dropped by 5.8%.

“The significant reduction in the 'crimes of fear' contributes positively towards police and community relations. When families feel safe in their homes, it builds and enhances confidence in the police and the justice system,” he said.

On sexual offences, Cele said that it was a scourge that left communities across the country gripped by fear.

“Most of these crimes happen behind closed doors and [are] only publicised when the offence has been committed, and in most cases when victims of crimes are no more,” he said.

Cele said awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and femicide must be intensified.

“It is of concern that educational institutions are becoming hotbeds for sexual violence; 380 cases of rape were reported at either schools, universities, colleges or day care facilities,” he said.

© TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

#CrimeStats | You are most likely to be killed in public in SA

From the streets, to the beach, to parks and parking lots, you are most likely to be killed in public, the crime statistics revealed on Friday morning
News
57 minutes ago

Faces of Crime: The real victims of crime

Crimes stats in South Africa have real victims. This is a collection of a few of those who have suffered or lost loved ones due to crime.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Police minister Bheki Cele releases crime stats

Police minister Bheki Cele releases the annual crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from April 1 2019 to the end of March 2020
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
X