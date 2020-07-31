CrimeStats | Rape victims are more likely to be attacked in a home

Victims of rape are more than twice as likely to be attacked in a home than in a public space, according to crime statistics revealed on Friday morning.

Statistics from the police between April 2019 and March 2020 revealed 18,231 victims were raped at a home, including a residence known by the victim, perpetrator or a family member.

Rape cases climbed by 1.7% during the past year. While the increase appears nominal, this equates to 42,289 reported cases.

Statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele showed 7,940 people were raped in public spaces.

Cele said sexual offences have “terrorised” households and communities.

Cele said 380 people were raped at educational institutions, 352 in various modes of transport, 348 at shebeens or taverns and 260 people were raped at business premises.

Overall, 167 people were raped at hotels or guest houses, 161 on farms and 76 at railway stations.

People also fell victim to rape at rivers or dams (70), taxi ranks (43), mining areas (18) and government buildings (16).

Earlier this month, Cele urged police officers to leave no stone unturned when investigating gender-based violence cases during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

