South Africa

#CrimeStats | House robberies most prevalent in Gauteng

31 July 2020 - 13:40 By Jeff Wicks
A screengrab from a video showing a gang robbing a house in Eden Glen, Johannesburg. Gauteng is home to six of the 10 top house robbery precincts in the country. File image
Image: Supplied

Six precincts in the top 10 for the highest incidence of house robberies are in Gauteng.

This according to the police’s annual crime statistics which were made public on Friday.

The Honeydew police station topped the list with 341 house robberies reported between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. This represents a 3.6% increase in incidents at the station compared to the year prior, when 329 cases were recorded.

Next was Sandton police station with 205 cases, and third was Douglasdale with 191 cases. In Douglasdale, the statistics reveal robberies at residential premises increased by 41.5%.

The stations that make up the balance of the top 10 affected by this type of home invasion are:

4. Inanda, the country’s rape capital for the third consecutive year, recorded 184 cases;

5. Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, saw 183 incidents, representing a 9.4% drop compared to the year before;

6. Kwazakhele in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, recorded  182 cases, an increase of 22.1%;

7. Pinetown, west of Durban, had 172 cases of robbery at residential premises, an increase of 26.5%;

8. In eighth place is Umlazi, also in KwaZulu-Natal, with 163 cases.

9. Soshanguve, in Tshwane, recorded 159 incidents, which represents an increase of 60.6%;

10. Rounding off the top 10 is the Linden SAPS in Johannesburg, which saw an increase of 43.1%, which equates to 156 cases reported.

- TimesLIVE

