#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA
31 July 2020 - 12:34
Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country.
According to the 2019/20 crime statistics released on Friday, 31,064 contact crimes were committed using knives.
Firearms came in second with 20,927 contact crimes committed using firearms, which includes pistols, revolvers, high-calibre and homemade guns.
Police minister Bheki Cele announced the annual crime statistics on July 31 2020. The statistics, which cover a period from April 1 2019 to March 31 2020, showed an increase in rape and carjackings, while murder reached the highest number in a decade.