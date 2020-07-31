Durban suspends bus service for two days to prevent spread of Covid-19

The decision, it said, was prompted by its “quest to aggressively prevent the spread of the coronavirus to commuters and employees”.

“This suspension will enable the municipality and Tansnat to undertake a comprehensive deep cleaning, spraying and disinfecting of all the depot facilities and infrastructure including buses.”

Services will resume on Monday.

“The city will at all times prioritise the safety of its employees and the public more especially as the country is in the unrelenting grip of this scourge. eThekwini apologises to the public for the inconvenience this much-needed safety exercise is going to cause.”

