South Africa

Durban suspends bus service for two days to prevent spread of Covid-19

31 July 2020 - 15:10 By Suthentira Govender
Durban's municipal bus service will be suspended for two days for deep cleaning.
Image: Man Truck and Bus SA

Durban is suspending the city's bus service for two days to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to commuters and its workers.

According to a statement issued by eThekwini Municipality, the city, after discussions with bus operator Tansnat, resolved to temporarily halt municipal bus services from Friday until Sunday.

The decision, it said, was prompted by its “quest to aggressively prevent the spread of the coronavirus to commuters and employees”.

“This suspension will enable the municipality and Tansnat to undertake a comprehensive deep cleaning, spraying and disinfecting of all the depot facilities and infrastructure including buses.”

Services will resume on Monday.

“The city will at all times prioritise the safety of its employees and the public more especially as the country is in the unrelenting grip of this scourge. eThekwini apologises to the public for the inconvenience this much-needed safety exercise is going to cause.”

TimesLIVE

