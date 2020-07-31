EXPLAINED | Spike in natural deaths during Covid-19 pandemic

SA’s natural deaths have seen a spike in numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is according to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) weekly report, which revealed the difference between the country’s confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths.

From the first week of March to July 21, the country recorded 22,279 excess natural deaths, said the council.

It said the numbers have shown a relentless increase as by the second week of July there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data.

Huge discrepancy

According to chief specialist scientist and a co-author of the report, Prof Debbie Bradshaw, the timing and geographic pattern leave no room to question whether this is associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The weekly death reports have revealed a huge discrepancy between the country’s confirmed Covid-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths,” she said.