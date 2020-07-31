‘We've been forgotten': Melville shooting victims

It’s been exactly seven months since a fatal shooting in Melville, Johannesburg — and the victims are struggling to move on.

The incident claimed the lives of two women, while six other patrons were wounded and hospitalised.

Desiree Johnson's sister Liana Peterson was one of those killed when shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons shortly after 1am on New Year's Day at Poppy's Restaurant.

“Everyone moves on emotionally in their own time. We are coping, but it is still very emotional to talk about Liana. The family is not coping well and it was a shock for us when she was killed,” Johnson told TimesLIVE this week.

“When you look at pictures of her or get flashbacks, you still can’t believe that she is gone.”

Last week, police arrested five people allegedly involved in a kidnapping syndicate, with officers at the time tentatively linking the gang to the fatal Melville drive-by shooting.