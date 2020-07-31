31 July 2020 - 06:42 By timeslive
News

FACES OF CRIME | 'It hurts to this day': brother of murder victim Marc ...

As police minister Bheki Cele prepares to release the annual crime statistics on Friday, no one has been brought to ...

Jeff Wicks
Journalist
News

FACES OF CRIME | ‘We've been forgotten': Melville shooting victims

It’s been exactly seven months since a fatal shooting in Melville, Johannesburg - and the victims are struggling to ...

By Iavan Pijoos
News

FACES OF CRIME | No justice for family of 4-year-old stabbed 18 times and ...

Nearly two months after Bandile Skosana was assaulted, stabbed 18 times and crushed with a boulder, no arrests have ...

By Nonkululeko Njilo
X