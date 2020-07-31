Four changes to lockdown regulations: what you need to know

Four changes to lockdown regulations have been implemented to ease restrictions on the tourism sector.

On Thursday tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced the changes had already been approved by the cabinet and would be implemented as soon as they were gazetted.

This comes after predictions that about 700,000 jobs would be lost to the Covid-19 pandemic in the tourism sector this year.

“The effect of the pandemic has been devastating for the sector. Many businesses are at risk, and many jobs have already been lost. However, we are doing everything we can to ensure the effect is minimised,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

The four changes are:

The evening curfew has been pushed back by an hour, from 9pm to 10pm, to allow restaurants to run “uninterrupted dinner service” and give staff time to return home. The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

Individuals will be permitted to leave their homes for leisure purposes within the province in which they live, but are not allowed to travel between provinces for leisure purposes.

Accommodation facilities will be allowed to open for leisure purposes. However, no more than two people may share a room, except for a “nuclear family” (two parents and up to two children). Short-term rental sharing, such as Airbnb, remains closed.

Tour operators will be allowed to conduct guided tours in open safari vehicles subject to directions and providing for both social distancing and maximum ventilation.

What remains closed

According to new lockdown rules published on Wednesday by forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy, “zoos, aquaria, animal rehabilitation facilities and sanctuaries that are normally open to the public remain closed”.

Botanical gardens may open, but “for exercise purposes only”, said Creecy.