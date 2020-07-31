South Africa

Good news for Jozi property owners as city doles out rates relief

31 July 2020 - 16:26 By Naledi Shange
Property owners in Johannesburg who have defaulted on their rates payments have been given some financial relief.
Property owners in Johannesburg who have defaulted on their rates payments have been given some financial relief.
Image: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Johannesburg has taken another step towards alleviating pressure on the city's property owners who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing a reduction in tariffs two weeks ago, the municipality on Friday said it was now waiving penalty interest charges for defaulting accounts.

“The recent relief includes the waiving of penalty interest charges on defaulting municipal accounts between April and June, together with the relaxation of credit control measures during the lockdown.

“The relief is set to be automatically activated for residential properties. However, multipurpose residential and business properties need to apply to qualify for the additional rates relief,” the city said.

The latest measure could see the city’s homeowners saving about R400,000.

The MMC for finance, Jolidee Matongo, said the recent relief measures were endorsed by all political parties represented in the council.

The city was also exploring how it could help business property owners.

Matongo said council was considering reducing business rates.

“We, however, do appeal to ratepayers to continue paying for services to keep their accounts up to date, and those in financial distress to approach the city to enter into payment arrangements to avoid future penalties,” he said.

Matongo called on residents to continue adhering to Covid-19 safety guidelines and to avoid visiting the customer centres for matters that can be resolved using online platforms that include telephone, e-mails and social media.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Johannesburg water tariffs to rise by 6.6% and electricity by 6.23%

The City of Johannesburg has finally passed its belated budget for the financial year 2020/2021.
News
3 weeks ago

Covid-19 hits East Rand hard as poverty spreads under lockdown

Wayne Morgan, a plumber and electrician from Roodepoort, is a recent arrival at Angel Wings, a shelter in Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | 'We want house numbers' Lamontville protests enter day two

Protests erupted for a second day in Lamontville, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X