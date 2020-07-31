Good news for Jozi property owners as city doles out rates relief

Johannesburg has taken another step towards alleviating pressure on the city's property owners who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

After announcing a reduction in tariffs two weeks ago, the municipality on Friday said it was now waiving penalty interest charges for defaulting accounts.

“The recent relief includes the waiving of penalty interest charges on defaulting municipal accounts between April and June, together with the relaxation of credit control measures during the lockdown.

“The relief is set to be automatically activated for residential properties. However, multipurpose residential and business properties need to apply to qualify for the additional rates relief,” the city said.