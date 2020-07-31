Hawks raid municipal offices as anger grows over 'Covidpreneurship feeding frenzy'

The Hawks have seized documents from the offices of the Nkomazi local municipality in Mpumalanga related to suspected Covid-19 procurement fraud worth R27m.

The investigation involves the appointment of contractors and service providers.

The latest raid comes as public outrage grows over reports of a "Covidpreneurship feeding frenzy" worth billions emerging in the country.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Mpumalanga has conducted a search and seizure operation at the Nkomazi local municipality," spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Friday.

"The operation follows investigations in relation to alleged Covid-19 procurement fraud wherein appointments of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations.”

Mulaudzi confirmed no arrests had been made, but said the documents would assist with the ongoing investigation.