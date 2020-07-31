South Africa

Hawks nab KZN college CFO over R30m investment

31 July 2020 - 13:44 By Orrin Singh
The chief financial officer of Coastal KZN TVET College, an attorney and two other accomplices were due to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.
The chief financial officer of Coastal KZN TVET College, an attorney and two other accomplices were due to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

The chief financial officer (CFO) of the Coastal KZN TVET College, an attorney and two other accomplices, have been arrested by the Hawks on fraud and corruption charges totalling R30m. 

In a statement of Friday, Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Durban Serious Corruption Investigation arrested four suspects aged between 27 and 44 for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

"It is alleged that between November 2018 and October 2019, the CFO made misrepresentations to Coastal KZN TVET College with regard to a lucrative investment opportunity for the institution. The CFO allegedly colluded with an attorney to create an investment proposal purporting to have come from a bank."

Mhlongo said it was then presented and accepted by the college.

"As a result, the college invested R30m into a bank account similar to that of the college when in fact it was false. The college later discovered no investment was made on its behalf."

Mhlongo said the accused are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.

© TimesLIVE

Hawks arrest five staff of KZN premier's office over R24m tenders

Nine people, including five employees from the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office, are expected to appear in the Durban commercial crimes court on ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks captain Zuma no-show at Zondo commission, Covid-19 suspected

A second witness citing Covid-19 this week failed to show up at the Zondo commission investigating allegations of state capture
Politics
1 day ago

Western Cape magistrate faces fraud charges for 'moonlighting'

A Western Cape magistrate is set to swap his robes for the dock.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X