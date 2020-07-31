'It hurts to this day': brother of murder victim Marc Batchelor

Former PSL striker Marc Batchelor took his lasts breaths outside his home in Olivedale, Johannesburg, on July 19 last year. Assassins riding motorcycles riddled his car with bullets.

Now, just over year later — and with police minister Bheki Cele set to release the annual crime statistics at 10am on Friday — no-one has been brought to justice for the slaying of the controversial but much loved footballer.

“It hurts to know that the people who took him from us are still walking free,” his brother Warren told TimesLIVE this week.

“We have no justice and we have no closure. The inevitability of life has forced us to move on and try and pick up the pieces, but it still hurts to this day knowing what they did to him.”