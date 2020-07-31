True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Blood sisters
31 July 2020 - 12:19
In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into some of the most shocking and tragic cases recently reported in the media.
Coverage includes the case of three men, including the husband and brother-in-law, arrested for the premeditated murder of a woman in Bloemfontein.
We also look at a shocking case which recently come to light in which the sister of a stage four cancer sufferer was arrested for her sibling's murder.
LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORIES:
For more episodes, click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.
E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com