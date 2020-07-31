South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Blood sisters

31 July 2020 - 12:19 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The sister of a stage four cancer sufferer was recently arrested for her sibling's murder.
In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into some of the most shocking and tragic cases recently reported in the media. 

Coverage includes the case of three men, including the husband and brother-in-law, arrested for the premeditated murder of a woman in Bloemfontein.

We also look at a shocking case which recently come to light in which the sister of a stage four cancer sufferer was arrested for her sibling's murder. 

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORIES:

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

PODCAST | When children kill

On September 14 2002, 59-year-old businesswoman Rahda Govender was viciously murdered in her home in what initially appeared to be a home invasion ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | The missing - SA's unsolved missing persons cases

South Africa has a huge number of unsolved and open missing person cases at any given time.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Familicide: black swans and family annihilation

Tony Adlington seemingly lost his mind, murdered his children and his wife, Debbie, was left barely clinging to life
News
3 weeks ago

  PODCAST | Familicide: black swans and family annihilation
  PODCAST | When women kill – the terrifying criminal outlier
  PODCAST | A killer beside me: the murder of Taliep Petersen
