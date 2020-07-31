SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral

Internal disciplinary action has been taken against high-ranking soldiers caught smoking on national television at ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral this week.

“I spoke to the defence minister [Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula] yesterday, who said internal disciplinary action has been taken against soldiers smoking there,” Cele said during the release of the annual crime statistics on Friday.

“In the army that is called a negative order. Once you have a negative order, there is some form of discipline going forward, and that has already happened.”

Videos of at least three military officers smoking during the funeral were greeted with outrage on social media.