Teen pilot lost control before fatal plane crash, investigators conclude

The preliminary incident report into a plane crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old pilot says she lost control while turning too sharply.

The Civil Aviation Authority report found there was nothing wrong with Anika de Beer’s single-engine Piper Cherokee, which she flew on her second solo flight on June 30 at Wonderboom Aerodrome in Pretoria.

Instead, considering eyewitness accounts and evidence from the crash site, investigators said the aircraft was in a steep turn before it stalled, went into a spin and crashed.

“This indicated that there was a likelihood that the aircraft may have exceeded its turn and bank limits, resulting in one of the wings losing lift before stalling and entering a spin, which the pilot could not recover from, resulting in the aircraft hitting the ground,” read the report.

It said De Beer was trying to complete a three-circuit pattern run as part of her solo-consolidation training.