The cracks in the ANC are widening, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Cyril Ramaphosa rescued the party from a possible hammering at the ballot box last year. He was the antithesis of Jacob Zuma and millions of South Africans were hoping that the governing party would be able to heal and save the country.

It is now very clear that that didn't happen, and it isn't going to happen. The question is: was it even possible to reform the ANC, or should Ramaphosa and his faction take all the blame?

The Guptas have left the country and we have now been spared the images of a president who is just too happy to be of service to state capturers. A handful of corrupt officials have been removed from their positions.

But if we didn't realise it before Covid, we are realising it now: The ANC is today as corrupt as it was under Zuma, it is just a little more subtle.

