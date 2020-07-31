WATCH | Gauteng MEC joins officials on special leave as SIU probes 102 companies

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has been told to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders to companies linked to family friends.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, will all appear before the provincial integrity committee.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, in a press briefing in Saxonwold on Thursday, said the investigation would take 2-4 weeks.