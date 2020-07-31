South Africa

WATCH | Gauteng MEC joins officials on special leave as SIU probes 102 companies

31 July 2020 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has been told to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders to companies linked to family friends.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, will all appear before the provincial integrity committee.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, in a press briefing in Saxonwold on Thursday, said the investigation would take 2-4 weeks.

The company owned by Diko's husband King Madzikane II, Royal Bhaca Projects, was reportedly awarded R125m in tenders to provide PPE to the Gauteng health department. All three Gauteng officials have now been placed on a leave of absence.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said 102 firms in the province will be investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to ensure that all those who have not secured tenders legally will face consequences.

“My heart is sore that MEC Masuku, who has been doing such good work in helping us to respond to Covid, faces these allegations,” he said, adding that they could not be ignored.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting MEC of health in Gauteng during Masuku's absence.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jacob Mamabolo is acting health MEC in Gauteng as SIU probes 102 firms

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting MEC of health in Gauteng after Bandile Masuku temporarily stepped aside pending an ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Gauteng health MEC told to take 'leave of absence' as PPE scandal unfolds

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has been instructed to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of ...
Politics
23 hours ago

AmaBhaca king says Gauteng PPE tender 'not swayed by political friends'

AmaBhaca King Madzikane II has no regrets about bidding for the tender which has seen three Gauteng officials placed on leave of absence and says the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  3. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa
  5. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
X