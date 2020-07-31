WATCH | Gauteng MEC joins officials on special leave as SIU probes 102 companies
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has been told to take a leave of absence while he is being investigated in connection with the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders to companies linked to family friends.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko, Masuku and his wife, City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, will all appear before the provincial integrity committee.
ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, in a press briefing in Saxonwold on Thursday, said the investigation would take 2-4 weeks.
The company owned by Diko's husband King Madzikane II, Royal Bhaca Projects, was reportedly awarded R125m in tenders to provide PPE to the Gauteng health department. All three Gauteng officials have now been placed on a leave of absence.
Gauteng premier David Makhura said 102 firms in the province will be investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to ensure that all those who have not secured tenders legally will face consequences.
“My heart is sore that MEC Masuku, who has been doing such good work in helping us to respond to Covid, faces these allegations,” he said, adding that they could not be ignored.
Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has been appointed acting MEC of health in Gauteng during Masuku's absence.