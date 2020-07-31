South Africa

WATCH | Murder, rape and farm attacks: SA crime stats at a glance

31 July 2020 - 13:01 By timeslive

Police minister Bheki Cele announced the annual crime statistics on July 31 2020 in a televised press conference.

The statistics, which cover April 1 2019 to March 31 2020, reveal the number of murders has continued its climb under his stewardship. 

In a time when gender-based violence (GBV) is in the spotlight, rape also saw an increase compared with the year before.

Cele and police officials announced high numbers of drug-related offences, domestic violence and carjackings.

