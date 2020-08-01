Covid-19 homeless camp reunites teen with his family

A teenage runaway, a dad dreaming of seeing his children again and a reformed drug dealer are among those helped at one of Tshwane's campsites for the homeless which have been set up during the lockdown.

During a visit to the sprawling site of white and military green tents at the Lukas van den Berg sports ground in Pretoria West this week, TimesLIVE also found out some of its temporary residents have since managed to find work.

In March, the site offered respite to more than 300 people.

The centre manager, Buurman Magaela, said there are were 246 people being assisted. Helping some to get back on their feet and others to reconnect with their families has reduced the number of people in the camp.

So far, 64 people have been reunited with their families.

“Some of their families have managed to come and fetch them, whereas we have been assisting others to travel home. The last one we helped was going to Tzaneen.

“When we see that the transport issues are delaying us, I sometimes take my own car and drive them home,” said Magaela.

AUNT NOW CARING FOR TEEN RUNAWAY

Andile* told TimesLIVE he was living on the streets of Bosman, Pretoria, after a disagreement with his mother in Germiston.

He feels grateful to have been reunited with his family in Tzaneen, Limpopo.