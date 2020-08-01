South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA fast approaching half a million mark

01 August 2020 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE
Homeless men stand outside the Caledonian stadium in Pretoria where hundreds of homeless people were moved to in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 on March 31 2020.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

August 1 2020 - 11:24

ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter dies from Covid-19

ANC MP  Zamuxolo Joseph Peter, who was a member of parliament's portfolio committee on tourism, has died after a short illness due to Covid-19, the committee said on Friday night.

Peter, who was described as being driven by the objectives of nonracialism and a non-sexist and united SA, joined parliament as a member of the National Assembly after the 2019 general elections.  

August 1 2020 - 09:22

Virus cases in SA fast approaching half a million mark

August 1 2020 - 09:17

Covid-19 homeless camp reunites teen with his family

A teenage runaway, a dad dreaming of seeing his children again and a reformed drug dealer are among those helped at one of Tshwane's campsites for the homeless which have been set up during the lockdown.

During a visit to the sprawling site of white and military green tents at the Lukas van den Berg sports ground in Pretoria West this week, TimesLIVE also found out some of its temporary residents have since managed to find work.

In March, the site offered respite to more than 300 people.

