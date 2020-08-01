COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA fast approaching half a million mark
August 1 2020 - 11:24
ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter dies from Covid-19
ANC MP Zamuxolo Joseph Peter, who was a member of parliament's portfolio committee on tourism, has died after a short illness due to Covid-19, the committee said on Friday night.
Peter, who was described as being driven by the objectives of nonracialism and a non-sexist and united SA, joined parliament as a member of the National Assembly after the 2019 general elections.
August 1 2020 - 09:22
Virus cases in SA fast approaching half a million mark
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 493 183, the total number of deaths is 8 005 and the total number of recoveries is 326 171. pic.twitter.com/aMNXA6LBd5— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 31, 2020
August 1 2020 - 09:17
Covid-19 homeless camp reunites teen with his family
A teenage runaway, a dad dreaming of seeing his children again and a reformed drug dealer are among those helped at one of Tshwane's campsites for the homeless which have been set up during the lockdown.
During a visit to the sprawling site of white and military green tents at the Lukas van den Berg sports ground in Pretoria West this week, TimesLIVE also found out some of its temporary residents have since managed to find work.
In March, the site offered respite to more than 300 people.