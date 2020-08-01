COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA fast approaching half a million mark

August 1 2020 - 09:17

Covid-19 homeless camp reunites teen with his family

A teenage runaway, a dad dreaming of seeing his children again and a reformed drug dealer are among those helped at one of Tshwane's campsites for the homeless which have been set up during the lockdown.

During a visit to the sprawling site of white and military green tents at the Lukas van den Berg sports ground in Pretoria West this week, TimesLIVE also found out some of its temporary residents have since managed to find work.

In March, the site offered respite to more than 300 people.