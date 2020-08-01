Police appeal to illegal firearm owners to take advantage of new amnesty

Police have urged illegal gun owners to take advantage of the new firearm amnesty which came into force on Saturday.

Parliament this week approved a new six-month amnesty till the end of January next year.

“The previous amnesty period which was also intended for a period of six months, between December 2019 and May 2020 was thwarted by the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the SA Police Service received a resounding 46,714 firearms.

“However, we believe that there are much more firearms out there that still need to be surrendered and we are confident the response to the previous amnesty would have been even more resounding if it were not for the pandemic. The restrictions of Levels 5 and 4 somewhat prevented people from turning in illegal as well as their unlicensed and unwanted firearms and ammunition.