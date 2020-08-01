South Africa

Western Cape records another 30 Covid-19 deaths

01 August 2020 - 16:50 By TimesLIVE
Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday that the Western Cape had recorded an additional 30 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 3,070.
Premier Alan Winde said on Saturday that the Western Cape had recorded an additional 30 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 3,070.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 30 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 3,070, premier Alan Winde said on Saturday.

At 1pm on Saturday, the province had 10,377 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 94,197 confirmed cases and 80,750 recoveries, he said.

This means the province has a recovery rate of over 80%. 

Winde said 1,311 people were being treated for Covid-19 in government and private hospitals, 279 of whom were in ICU or high-care wards.

“We have introduced new therapies including the use of dexamethasone and high flow nasal oxygen in our hospitals to treat patients, but preventing infection is still the best way to keep people over the age of 55 and those with comorbidities safe. Every life we lose to Covid-19 is one too many and we can all play a part in protecting the vulnerable and help to save lives,” Winde said.

A total of 418,585 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Western Cape to date.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Western Cape Covid-19 deaths 'fewer than 10 a day' by end-September: Panda

Experts monitoring the coronavirus pandemic on Friday predicted Covid-19 deaths would decline to fewer than 10 a day by the end of September in the ...
News
1 day ago

ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter dies from Covid-19

ANC MP  Zamuxolo Joseph Peter, who was a member of parliament's portfolio committee on tourism, has died after a short illness due to Covid-19, the ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Eastern Cape 'will send patients to other provinces' as Covid-19 soars

As cases surge, the Eastern Cape will need to send Covid-19 patients to its neighbours, says project management unit team leader Dr Sibongile Zungu.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  2. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa
  3. 'Alcohol is everywhere, but expensive': lockdown's leaky prohibition South Africa
  4. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X