South Africa

Eastern Cape health MEC’s staffer arrested for alleged drunk driving

02 August 2020 - 17:45 By Herald Reporter
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
Image: MARK ANDREWS

A member of Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s staff was allegedly caught driving under the influence — in a car belonging to the department.

More alcohol was allegedly found in the car’s boot.

Gomba said in a statement that she had learnt with shock that one of her core staff members had allegedly taken the department’s car without authorisation and broken the law.

“I would like to put it on record that such behaviour will not be tolerated and if proven to be true, there will be serious consequences,” Gomba said.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is illegal and has been proven to be a direct cause of car accidents and other violent crimes which end up resulting in trauma cases being reported to our health facilities.

“We welcome the speedy arrest of the staffer. We will act swiftly and with necessary decisiveness through our internal disciplinary processes as such behaviour is intolerable.”

Gomba said such behaviour brought her office and the department into disrepute, and, by extension, the entire provincial government.

“It is condemned with the contempt it deserves. We cannot have officials who break the law. Such scandals have no place in government and whenever they happen the people of the Eastern Cape must rest assured that the department will decisively act.

“This is an embarrassment because officials in government are supposed to lead by example and not be the ones who break the law,” Gomba said.

— HeraldLIVE

