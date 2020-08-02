South Africa

Grandfather arrested for raping child over two-year period

02 August 2020 - 10:50 By Iavan Pijoos
The neighbour of the family from Mokgwathi village reported to police that the 14-year-old child had been sexually abused by her grandfather since 2018.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A 65-year-old man from Mokwakwaila in Limpopo was arrested for allegedly raping his grandchild over a two-year period, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the family's neighbour in Mokgwathi village told police that the 14-year-old child had been repeatedly sexually abused by her grandfather.

The girl was reportedly raped by her grandfather several times since 2018, when she was just 12 years old, Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the incidents allegedly happened when her grandmother was not home. The man had also allegedly bribed the little girl with money not to say anything.

“As if that was a normal thing to do, the suspect apparently attempted to have his friends have sex with the child in exchange for money, by bringing in two other older men so they could also sexually abuse her.

“The frightened girl managed to escape and ran to a neighbour’s house for help. She then informed them about the ordeal and the police were immediately called,” he said.

The elderly man was arrested on Thursday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and praised the officers for the swift arrest.

The man is expected to appear in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court on Monday.

