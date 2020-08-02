South Africa

KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil

02 August 2020 - 12:05 By Iavan Pijoos
According to the department, one of the educators from the technical high school was caught by other teachers kissing the pupil in the library toilet.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has suspended two teachers for allegedly being involved in a relationship with a pupil at their school.

According to the department, one of the educators, from an Umlazi high school was caught by other teachers kissing the pupil in the library toilet.

The pupil confirmed that she had been in a relationship with the two teachers at the school.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department had a “zero tolerance” for educators who abused their profession to take advantage of pupils.

“We have always said that the vast majority of our educators are consummate professionals who are committed to the teaching profession, but there are those who are still hell-bent to tarnish the image of the otherwise noble profession,” he said.

