Man in court for killing of KZN taxi boss

02 August 2020 - 13:36 By Iavan Pijoos
Following an operation by the provincial taxi task team, the 27-year-old man was arrested in Folweni on July 30.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being behind the murder of KwaZulu-Natal taxi association chairperson Dan Mdabe, police said on Sunday.

Mdabe was shot dead on the morning of April 23 on Intake Road in Mariannhill.  

Police said at the time that the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle after the incident.

Following an operation by the provincial taxi task team, the 27-year-old man was arrested in Folweni on July 30, police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

Gwala said the man was also found in possession of 35 rounds of ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and illegal possession of ammunition.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the arrest.

“It is very disturbing to see a number of people in the taxi industry losing their lives so brutally. We are appealing to those involved in the taxi industry to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner.”

