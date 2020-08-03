COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thinking of keeping kids home from school? Not so fast
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed for a month, except for matrics, who got a one-week break, and grade 7s, who got a two-week break, as Covid-19 cases were climbing rapidly. Grade 7s will return to class in a week's time.
August 03 2020 - 07:00
‘Who’s returning when?’ Teachers fret over grade phasing
There is anxiety among teachers and principals over when and how the phased return to school of the different grades will take place.
So say teachers' unions who worry about when all these plans will be gazetted.
August 03 2020 - 07:40
Singapore to make travellers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine
Singapore will make some incoming travellers wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure that they comply with coronavirus quarantines as the city-state gradually reopens its borders, authorities said on Monday.
From August 11, the devices will be given to incoming travellers, including citizens and residents, from a select group of countries who will be allowed to isolate at home rather than at a state-appointed facility.
August 03 2020 - 07:00
1 in 5 school-aged children were out of school globally, even before COVID-19. And we know from previous health crises,...Posted by UNICEF on Sunday, August 2, 2020
August 03 2020 - 06:40
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 509 to 210,402
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 509 to 210,402, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,148, the tally showed.
-Reuters
August 03 2020 - 06:00
Want to keep our kids home from school? Not so fast
If you don’t want to send your child back to school over coronavirus fears, the state has news for you.
You'll need to get permission from the authorities - but that's not all.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 794 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 8195 new cases. Regrettably, we report 213 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 8366. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/4ma7tZ7iqk pic.twitter.com/6ymM2DMKqG— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 2, 2020