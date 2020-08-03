South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thinking of keeping kids home from school? Not so fast

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would be closed for a month, except for matrics, who got a one-week break, and grade 7s, who got a two-week break, as Covid-19 cases were climbing rapidly. Grade 7s will return to class in a week's time.

03 August 2020 - 06:53 By TimesLIVE
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa.
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

August 03 2020 - 07:00

‘Who’s returning when?’ Teachers fret over grade phasing

There is anxiety among teachers and principals over when and how the phased return to school of the different grades will take place.

So say teachers' ​unions who worry about when all these plans will be gazetted.

August 03 2020 - 07:40

Singapore to make travellers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine

Singapore will make some incoming travellers wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure that they comply with coronavirus quarantines as the city-state gradually reopens its borders, authorities said on Monday.

From August 11, the devices will be given to incoming travellers, including citizens and residents, from a select group of countries who will be allowed to isolate at home rather than at a state-appointed facility.

News
53 minutes ago

August 03 2020 - 07:00

1 in 5 school-aged children were out of school globally, even before COVID-19. And we know from previous health crises,...

August 03 2020 - 06:40

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 509 to 210,402

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 509 to 210,402, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by seven to 9,148, the tally showed. 

-Reuters

August 03 2020 - 06:00

Want to keep our kids home from school? Not so fast

If you don’t want to send your child back to school over coronavirus fears, the state has news for you. 

You'll ​need to get permission from the authorities - but that's not all.

X