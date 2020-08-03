South Africa

Five arrested for murder of man found shot and stabbed on KZN highway

03 August 2020 - 14:54 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Durban police arrested five men on Monday in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Renaldo Naidu.
Durban police arrested five men on Monday in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Renaldo Naidu.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Five Durban men have been arrested for the murder of a man found stabbed and shot on a freeway.

The group was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in connection with the murder of Renaldo Naidu, 20, whose body was discovered on Dumisane Makhaye Highway in Siyanda, north of Durban, on July 26.

“He was rushed to a local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival. A case of murder was opened at KwaMashu police station,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Four of the men were arrested in Newlands East, north of Durban, while the fifth was arrested at Effingham Heights.

Mbele said that the group is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, the same police arrested a 31-year-old woman and charged her with the murder of a 55-year-old man who was killed on Sunday.

“It is alleged that there was a dispute between the two and a 55-year-old was stabbed. He sustained a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local clinic,” said Mbele.

The woman is also expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.

© TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Drop in murder cases at Nyanga 'not representative of decline' in killings

Of the top 10 police stations with the highest number of murders in the country, six are in the Western Cape.
News
2 days ago

Man in court for killing of KZN taxi boss

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being behind the murder of KwaZulu-Natal taxi association chairperson Dan Mdabe, police said on ...
News
1 day ago

#CrimeStats | Police must ‘follow data and focus on hotspots’: ISS

To curb violent crime in SA, the police need to follow their own data and focus on areas which have a legacy of violence.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  4. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  5. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa

Latest Videos

"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
X