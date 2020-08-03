Man arrested for killing of Durban teenager with a knife

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who was stabbed in the chest on Friday in Wentworth, south of Durban.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was arrested by officers in the eThekwini District trio task team.

“On July 31 2020 at 10:20pm, Donell Potgieter, 17, was stabbed in the chest at a home on Hime Street in Wentworth. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Wentworth police station.

“The suspect was arrested on August 2. He was detained at Wentworth police station and charged for murder.”

Mbele said the suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Potgieter's murder came a day after popular Durban comedian Andrew Hughes was shot several times.

It is understood Hughes was travelling with a friend on Landsdowne Road in Wentworth when their vehicle came under heavy fire from unknown gunmen.

Hughes was able to drive the pair to a nearby hospital where they received medical attention and were reported to be in a stable condition.

Police said a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

TimesLIVE