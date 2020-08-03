Mayor slated for fumbling through speech tests positive for Covid-19

The mayor of Mpumalanga's Nkangala district municipality has tested positive for Covid-19.

Thembi Masilela was thrust into the spotlight last week after she was slated for the poor delivery of her state of the district speech. Some of the people who watched her streamed address on Facebook lambasted her for failing to make an effort, while another user said she was “reading to herself”.

When TimesLIVE spoke to Masilela after the speech she said was not feeling well, and had gone to see a doctor but they could not detect what was wrong.

“I was tested and doctors could not say what was wrong. I feel better now because I am now able to eat,” Masilela said at the time.