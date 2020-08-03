South Africa

New Covid-19 cases in SA drop below 6,000 for first time since June 23

03 August 2020 - 22:01 By TimesLIVE
South Africa recorded 5,378 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest rise since June 23.
Image: KARIM SAHIB

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were just 5,378 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

The new infections mean that there are now 516,862 confirmed cases across SA.

This is the lowest number recorded in a 24-hour period since June 23, when 4,518 infections were confirmed. Since then, SA has not had a single day when fewer than 6,000 cases have been recorded.

The new figures were, however, based on significantly fewer tests in a 24-hour reporting period: just 21,916 tests. A total of 3,058,695 tests have been conducted to date.

Mkhize also announced that there were 173 Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 8,539.

Of the new deaths, 45 were recorded in Mpumalanga, 37 in Gauteng, 31 in the Western Cape, 28 in the North West, 20 in the Eastern Cape and 12 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The number of recoveries currently stands at 358,037 which translates to a recovery rate of 69%," said Mkhize.

