Overnight accommodation allowed for hunters under level 3 lockdown

Environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy has clarified uncertainty regarding overnight accommodation for hunters during level 3 lockdown.

Creecy said hunters are allowed to sleep over at their hunting destinations within the province in which they reside.

The minister said her department was amending directions for the biodiversity sector to align with last week's announcement by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

The tourism minister implemented four changes to lockdown regulations to ease restrictions on the tourism sector.

“Permitting hunters to sleep over at their hunting destinations, within the province in which they live, is in line with this week’s cabinet decision to ease restrictions around leisure travel,” said Creecy.