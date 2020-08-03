South Africa

Petrol up 5c on Wednesday, diesel up 45c

03 August 2020 - 19:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The price of fuel is set to increase from Wednesday.
The price of fuel is set to increase from Wednesday.
Image: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Filling up will be more expensive from Wednesday, the department of minerals and energy has announced.

Petrol will increase by R0.05 and diesel by R0.45.

The department said the adjustments of fuel prices were informed by international and local factors.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, eg. shipping costs,” said the department.

According to the department, the hike is linked to the dollar/rand exchange rate and an increase in the price of crude oil.

Fuel prices will from Wednesday be adjusted as follows:

  • petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP) will increase by 5c per litre;
  • petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP) will go up 5c per litre;
  • diesel (0.05% sulphur):  will increase by 45c per litre;
  • diesel (0.005% sulphur): will be up by 45c per litre;
  • the price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 39c per litre;
  • the single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) for illuminating paraffin (IP) will go up by 52c per litre; and
  • the maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPGas) will decrease by 4c per kg.

The department added that a fuel price schedule for the different zones would be published on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fuel prices set to rise in August as oil outperforms rand

Global oil prices strode higher during July, setting the stage for fuel price increases in August despite a surprise positive performance from the ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Price of fuel expected to rise again at month-end, says AA

Oil's recent price advances slowed in the first half of July, putting a ceiling on potential fuel price increases as the rand traded mostly flat ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Three arrested for stealing diesel worth R1.4m 'from Transnet pipelines'

Police in Mpumalanga arrested three people after they were bust with R1.4m worth of diesel.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  4. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  5. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X