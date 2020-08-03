Telkom moves into financial services

Telkom has branched into the competitive space of financial services by launching a life insurance business that it said will initially sell funeral insurance.

Telkom and other mobile operators are looking to tap more than 11 million South Africans who do not have bank accounts to offer lending and other financial services, a move that is set to threaten traditional and digital banks.

They are also seeking to expand their mobile payment apps into online market places to leverage their network and customer base.

"In recent years Telkom has made a strategic shift to digital distribution, which puts it in an ideal position to distribute insurance products using its considerable digital structure and intellectual property," Sibusiso Ngwenya, managing executive for Telkom Financial Services said in a joint statement on Sunday with insurer Guardrisk which will underwrite the service.