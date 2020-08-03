South Africa

Three die, 10 injured after truck and taxi collide in Giyani

03 August 2020 - 07:49 By Iavan Pijoos
The accident happened between Xawela and Nkomo villages just after 2pm on Sunday.
Image: Saps

Three people died after a truck and taxi collided head-on along the D3738 road in Giyani on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesman Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the accident happened between Xawela and Nkomo villages in Limpopo just after 2pm.

“The accident took place when the driver of the truck, laden with river sand, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which swerved into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Toyota Quantum carrying 13 passengers.”

Mojapelo said 10 other people were seriously injured and transported to hospitals.

