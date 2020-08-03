Vandalism shuts Port Elizabeth refuge for homeless in lockdown

The Walmer Town Hall in Port Elizabeth has been shut as a temporary shelter for homeless people because of vandalism.

This is according to social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi’s spokesperson, Lufefe Mkutu.

He said those staying in the hall had vandalised the building.

“There were bottle stores nearby, which was a big challenge in controlling the use of alcohol. The residents were very disruptive during the evenings.”