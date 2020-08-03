WATCH | Fires rage across Buffalo City

Fires raged out of control across Buffalo City on Monday as high temperatures and strong winds served as catalysts for infernos that blazed in Beacon Bay, along the N2 freeway, at Kayser's Beach and Buffalo Flats.

Three homes were completely gutted by a fire on Bush Willow Drive in Beacon Bay, East London, DispatchLIVE reported. The houses are worth an estimated R11m. No injuries were reported. One home was partially burnt and another’s braai area burnt down.

Nkosinathi Gumbi, whose entertainment area burnt down, said his two children were home when it started.

“I was at the doctor with my wife and had left our 17- and 14-year-old children at home. We got a message that the house was on fire. When we got there, I noticed that there was a fire at the back,” said Gumbi.