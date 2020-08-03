South Africa

WATCH | PPE found floating in river in Centurion

03 August 2020 - 09:02 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo said a criminal case was opened after personal protective equipment was thrown into a river.
Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo said a criminal case was opened after personal protective equipment was thrown into a river.
Image: Jacob Mamabolo

Essential personal protective equipment (PPE) meant to safeguard health-care workers and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, was found floating in a river in Centurion on Sunday.

Gauteng acting MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo confirmed the PPE was found floating in a river at the Irene Country Club.

Mamabolo said a criminal case had been opened.

Gauteng police could not immediately confirm whether a case had been opened.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was “unacceptable that PPE, which is needed by front-line workers to protect themselves and save the lives of our people, are dumped in a river.

“In the video one can see gloves and masks, which are in short supply in health-care facilities across the country.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Covid-19 rips ANC apart

Damaging claims of profiteering from Covid-19 contracts have split the ANC's top brass along pre-Nasrec factions, as leaders squabbled at the party's ...
News
1 day ago

ANALYSIS | Gauteng tackled its PPE scandal. Now for the rest of SA

The cynics were right: when the Covid-19 stimulus package was announced ​​it wasn't long before the looting began.
Ideas
3 days ago

WATCH | Gauteng MEC joins officials on special leave as SIU probes 102 companies

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe, in a press briefing in Saxonwold on Thursday, said the investigation would take 2-4 weeks.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. SANDF smokers face disciplinary action after Andrew Mlangeni funeral South Africa
  3. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  4. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  5. Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar South Africa

Latest Videos

Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape farming ...
Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
X