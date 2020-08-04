13 private security officers injured in crash on Durban highway

Thirteen private security officers were injured when the service vehicle they were travelling in overturned on a Durban highway on Tuesday.

Leon Fourie, Life Response 24/7 spokesperson, said paramedics dispatched to the M7 highway where the accident occurred found the vehicle lying on its roof.

“Thirteen people who were seated in the load area of the vehicle at the time of the incident, sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” he said.

Fourie said they were treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals.

“The cause of the incident is unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation,” he said.

TimesLIVE