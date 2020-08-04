A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s marriage

Malusi Gigaba and his wife Norma's personal lives are once again in the spotlight, after the former finance minister laid criminal charges against his wife.

Malusi on Friday laid charges against Norma for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that her husband had borrowed from a friend, businessman Peter Siyaya.

Norma was arrested based on the allegations. She made R5,000 bail on Saturday and appeared in court on Monday. Her case has been postponed to September 14.

Here five scandals surrounding the pair's relationship.

Public 'affair' with Buhle Mkhize

The politician’s alleged affair with New York-based fashion stylist Buhle Mkhize was made public in 2015 after Mkhize lifted the lid on their alleged relationship.

In the letter, Mkhize revealed alleged steamy details about how she was spoilt by the minister. Mkhize said she had no idea that the former minister was taken and found out only on the day he tied the knot with Norma.