Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Midrand estate

04 August 2020 - 16:53 By Iavan Pijoos
Two people were killed and one injured in a home invasion in Gauteng on Tuesday morning.
A couple was shot dead and their daughter seriously wounded during a home invasion at the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein, Midrand, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said it was alleged that the 28-year-old son of the deceased woke up to gunshots in the estate.

“On checking, the son allegedly found his father downstairs with gunshot wounds to the upper body and found his wounded mother and sister upstairs,” said Peters.

The 57-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were declared dead on the scene. The daughter was airlifted to a hospital for urgent treatment.

A television set, two Apple Macbooks and a laptop were stolen from the house.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and house robbery.

In a separate incident on Monday morning, a couple was attacked at the home in Little Falls, Roodepoort.

According to police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan, the incident happened between 6am and 8am.

Muthan said the elderly couple opened the gate for people who pretended to be doing gardening work.

The suspect attacked the couple with a blunt object.

Muthan said the 83-year-old man was declared dead on the scene and his wife was left seriously injured.

One arrest has been made, while a second suspect is still on the run.

