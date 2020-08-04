Couple shot dead, daughter wounded in attack at Midrand estate

A couple was shot dead and their daughter seriously wounded during a home invasion at the Fly Inn Estate in Elandsfontein, Midrand, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said it was alleged that the 28-year-old son of the deceased woke up to gunshots in the estate.

“On checking, the son allegedly found his father downstairs with gunshot wounds to the upper body and found his wounded mother and sister upstairs,” said Peters.

The 57-year-old man and his 56-year-old wife were declared dead on the scene. The daughter was airlifted to a hospital for urgent treatment.

A television set, two Apple Macbooks and a laptop were stolen from the house.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and house robbery.