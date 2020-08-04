Court tells home affairs to let Chinese man back into SA for birth of his child

On July 23 the Western Cape High Court ordered that Motsoaledi's ministry do “all things necessary” to allow the man to enter SA.

A clearance letter was issued and the couple arrived back in SA a few days later.

They are in quarantine in a hotel in Benoni, Gauteng.

The man, who cannot be named as surrogacy is confidential in SA, was shocked when he heard that home affairs department did not clear his name for travel to SA two days before his scheduled flight.

“I was given to understand that the fact that the embassy issued a relative's visa to me a few days earlier meant the embassy and home affairs department had approved my request to travel to SA, and after the visa is issued, the rest would be procedural.

“I can't bear the thought that I may miss the birth of my daughter, and given the circumstances, I may not be able to see her until several months later. We had to fight for our rights as parents to be there for our daughter when she comes into the world.”

His husband told TimesLIVE he was “absolutely devastated”.

“For years it has been our dream to start a family. The complicated, lengthy and emotional surrogacy journey we have been on was soon coming to an end. The anticipation and excitement of meeting our daughter has been our driving force during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“There are no words to describe having to tell your partner they had to stay behind alone, that they would not witness what would be the most amazing experience of our lives, the birth of our daughter. The thought of not having my partner and parent of our child by my side to welcome our little girl into the world felt as if my heart was ripped out, and our dream was shattered.”