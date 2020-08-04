COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 173 Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were just 5,378 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
August 04 2020 - 08:02
Criminal case opened over R30m PPE procurement, KZN social development officials suspended
The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development says it has opened a criminal case and suspended a number of officials over the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as blankets.
This follows a “damning forensic” investigation report conducted into the procurement of the goods, MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza said in a statement.
August 04 2020 - 06:00
COVID-19 related school closures have cut off access to teaching, learning materials and the internet for the world’s...Posted by UNICEF on Monday, August 3, 2020
It is not safer to give infant formula milk to your baby if you have confirmed or suspected COVID-19 ⬇️Posted by World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, August 3, 2020
