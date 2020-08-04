South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 173 Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were just 5,378 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

04 August 2020 - 06:31 By TimesLIVE
Children, who have missed their online classes due to a lack of internet facilities, sit on the ground in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance, as they listen to pre-recorded lessons over loudspeakers, after schools were closed following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Dandwal village in the western state of Maharashtra, India.
Image: REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

August 04 2020 - 08:02

Criminal case opened over R30m PPE procurement, KZN social development officials suspended

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development says it has opened a criminal case and suspended a number of officials over the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as blankets.

This follows a “damning forensic” investigation report conducted into the procurement of the goods, MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza said in a statement.

August 04 2020 - 06:00

