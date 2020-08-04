DA-run Cape Town soars above every other metro, says ratings company

“It is therefore important that those who have the means to pay their rates and services continue to do so. For the current financial year, we have made provision for R3.3bn in rates and service assistance, and have kept our average increases to about 4%, which is among the lowest in SA.

“When setting up the rates and tariff income parameters, affordability and sustainability have been key considerations.”

Speaking to Moneyweb, Ratings Afrika director Charles Kocks said DA-run Cape Town was the only metro in SA to show significant improvement in the past five years.

“We are looking only at the financial results. We’re not looking at some kind of a political background. It is management, management, management that makes a difference here,” he said. “To the extent that any political party is in control of the council, as long as they give their managers – the right kind of managers, of course – the ability to do their jobs well, things will go well.”

Kocks said the other seven metros would need a “sizeable” government cash injection to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

“The R20bn central government has said it has available is not going to be enough. We are talking about a very serious situation,” he said.

Kocks said the index's lowest scorer, Mangaung (28/100), appeared to be bedevilled by “very bad management, or a lack of interest in improving things”.

He said: “If you know things are going bad, you should be doing something to correct it. We don’t see that correction process. Any municipal manager should wake up and smell the coffee burning on the stove. They need to take serious action.”

TimesLIVE