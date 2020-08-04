South Africa

Four-year-old and three-month-old baby die from Covid-19 in KZN

04 August 2020 - 09:51 By Nivashni Nair
A four-year-old boy and three-month-old girl have died from the virus in KwaZulu-Natal.
A four-year-old boy and three-month-old girl have died from the virus in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Two KwaZulu-Natal children have succumbed to Covid-19.

The provincial health department on Tuesday morning said a four-year-old boy and three-month-old girl had died from the virus.

The department said the province had recorded 93 more deaths.

“KwaZulu-Natal have recorded 93 new Covid-19 related deaths, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. These deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. Due to late reporting and high number of patients dying as persons under investigation (PUIs), there is a delay in reporting deaths.

“KwaZulu-Natal contributes 11% (979) of the deaths countrywide. The province continues to be the fourth highest in terms of deaths.”

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2,058 new cases.

“The province had the highest number of new cases countrywide (36%), followed by Gauteng (26%). KwaZulu-Natal is now ranked third highest countrywide, with 4,578 more cases than the Eastern Cape.”

“Although the province is ranking the third highest, the number of new cases received daily continues to be below 3,000 as compared to the past week,” the department said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

New Covid-19 cases in SA drop below 6,000 for first time since June 23

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were 5,378 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
News
13 hours ago

'New system' for daily Covid-19 stats - but health department mum on details

The department of health will be switching to a new system to release the country's daily Covid-19 statistics.
Politics
2 weeks ago

‘I thought I was going to die’: boy, 13, describes Covid-19 ordeal

Alone in ICU fighting Covid-19, Durban schoolboy Rhio Bezuidenhout feared he was going to die.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. Covid-19 rips ANC apart News
  3. 'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission News
  4. 'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed News
  5. KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
"Damaged" Mercedes G-Wagon and crimen injuria: Norma Gigaba faces possible trial
X