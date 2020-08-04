South Africa

In 30 minutes, robbers tried to pull off three CIT heists - but left with nothing

04 August 2020 - 18:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fidelity Services Group says it has seen an increase in the number of cash-in-transit heists.
Image: Masi Losi

The cash-in-transit industry has seen an increase in the number of heists across the country in the past six weeks.

Fidelity Services Group said on Sunday alone it recorded three heists, which happened in the space of just over 30 minutes.

“The first incident happened in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, at approximately 5.32pm, the second incident in Kensington, Johannesburg, at approximately 5.47pm, and the third happened just after 6pm on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga," said CEO Wahl Bartmann.

We are constantly evolving our technology and changing our procedures to ensure we stay one step ahead of the criminals.
Wahl Bartmann

He said none of the armed suspects got away with any money from any of the three attempts.

“Even though our crews were ambushed by heavily armed perpetrators in each of the incidents no cash was lost and few injuries sustained with the exception of the Delmas incident where the driver of our van sustained injury and a member of our Tactical Support Unit was fatally injured.  We extend our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Bartmann.

“In the Kensington attack, the perpetrators were not able to access the van and Fidelity air support was on site within 5 minutes. In the Eastern Cape, the perpetrators were able to access the van but only succeeded in destroying all the cash. Fortunately no injuries were sustained in the explosion.

“No arrests have been made yet.

“We know that syndicates perpetrating these kinds of crimes are highly skilled and organised. We are constantly evolving our technology and changing our procedures to ensure we stay one step ahead of the criminals and have an excellent working relationship with Saps.”

TimesLIVE

