Police investigating triple murder at Khayelitsha taxi rank

Three men were shot dead at a taxi rank in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday.

Police said they had gone to the Kuwait rank in Site C to see taxi operators after an accident involving a taxi on Sunday.

Two men died at the scene on Monday while a third was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

“It is alleged the deceased men, one aged 32, had just met taxi operators when two gunmen appeared and fired shots at them,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“The victims had visited the taxi rank after one of them was in an accident involving a taxi on Sunday.”

Potelwa requested anyone with information about the case to contact the police on 08600 10111.

“The police have activated the 72-hour rule which mobilises resources for the arrest of the assailants. Detectives are hard at work to apprehend the perpetrators,” she said.

TimesLIVE