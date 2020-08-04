'Role model' judo champ stabbed to death in Bellville South

South African judo champion and would-be Olympian Preston Davids was stabbed to death in his childhood neighbourhood of Bellville South on Monday morning in an incident allegedly motivated by “jealousy”.

Coach for the national judo Olympic team, Godfrey Kleinsmith, said the 29-year-old rose to become one of the country's top talents in the martial art before his life was snuffed away by two “skollies” intent on gaining notoriety.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and will appear in the Bellville magistrate's court once they were formally charged.

“Bellville South police are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed at 3.15am,” she said.

Kleinsmith helped to raise Davids, who he regarded as a son, since he was nine years old, when he took him in as one of his students.

“This was about jealousy. It was jealousy because he was such a star, and the people loved him. What happens in this community is when you are such a role model, a skollie will always try and make a guy like that fall,” Kleinsmith told TimesLIVE.

“If you take down a role model like that, then you become recognised among the top of the skollies, or you get a number [a rank in a prison gang] because you killed a leader in a community. That’s the mess we are dealing with in our community,” he said.